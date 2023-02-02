Free PS5 and PS4 games announced by Sony – Multiplayer.it

As widely expected, today Sony officially announced the i PS5 and PS4 games for free to subscribers in PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium, which will be downloadable during February 2023.

List of Plus 2023 games for February

PS5 and PS4 games will be available to PS Plus subscribers for free Tuesday, February 7, 2023until Monday, March 6, 2023, when you give way to the free games in March 2023. You then have a few more days to claim and keep the free games in January 2023.

Let’s see in detail the free games for February 2023:

Primordial world is a skateboard-based platform game set in the world of Radlandia, where you have to try to become the god of skateboarding, crazy track after crazy track. Make your way through a whimsical fantasy world, completing quests and challenges, and meeting new faces along the way. Customize every aspect of your character, from looks to gimmicks to style, and navigate explorable levels equipped with multiple paths, providing dozens of opportunities to express your creativity Challenge the rest of the world in Leagues or compete against friends in battles to the last trick in one of the millions of shareable levels.For more information, we invite you to read our review of OlliOlli World

The definitive edition of Mafia It is the remake of the game Mafia, which takes the original and modernizes it above all in its appearance, while maintaining its gameplay. It is one of the reference points for operations of this type, since it does not limit itself to simply updating graphics, but goes deeper, thus acquiring its own autonomy.



Mafia Portrait: Definitive Edition

For more information, read our review of Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Evil Dead: The Game It puts us in the role of Ash Williams or one of his friends, for a co-op experience similar to Dead by Daylight, where players must explore, loot and face their fears as they search for the objects needed to close the portal between the worlds.

Beyond the lightFinally, Destiny 2 expands by adding new content to the base game. A new power has risen from the ancient Pyramid ship on the frozen frontier of Europe. A dark empire has risen beneath its surface. Join the other Guardians in Destiny 2: Beyond Light and destroy the empire, even if it means having to wield “darkness.”