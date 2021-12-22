Free PC Game Dec 22, 2021 Previously Unveiled Again – Nerd4.life

Once again, well-known leaker Billbil-kun revealed Free PC game for Epic Games Store today, or from December 22 2021. The video game that we will be able to claim in a few hours is Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is a strategy adventure game that combines turn-based combat in XCOM with a detailed storyline, exploration, stealth and strategy. In the game we control a team of mutants that rule the post-human land. Humans have actually disappeared. Roaming the remnants of civilization are mutants, disfigured animal-like semi-humans, in search of salvation or just something to eat.



Screenshot of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

car only Advertise every match from the Epic Games Store one day in advance as a gift this Christmas. So we can say that it is very reliable, even if there is always a remote possibility of making a mistake or that Epic Games decided to change the game at the last minute (which it has done in the past, albeit on a few occasions). Billbil-kun claims Mutan Year Zero: Road to Eden was initially selected as the December 29 game, but Epic decided to reverse it with today’s game. Do not know what the swap game is.

