December 22, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Free PC Game Dec 22, 2021 Previously Unveiled Again - Nerd4.life

Free PC Game Dec 22, 2021 Previously Unveiled Again – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax December 22, 2021 1 min read

Once again, well-known leaker Billbil-kun revealed Free PC game for Epic Games Store today, or from December 22 2021. The video game that we will be able to claim in a few hours is Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is a strategy adventure game that combines turn-based combat in XCOM with a detailed storyline, exploration, stealth and strategy. In the game we control a team of mutants that rule the post-human land. Humans have actually disappeared. Roaming the remnants of civilization are mutants, disfigured animal-like semi-humans, in search of salvation or just something to eat.


Screenshot of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

car only Advertise every match from the Epic Games Store one day in advance as a gift this Christmas. So we can say that it is very reliable, even if there is always a remote possibility of making a mistake or that Epic Games decided to change the game at the last minute (which it has done in the past, albeit on a few occasions). Billbil-kun claims Mutan Year Zero: Road to Eden was initially selected as the December 29 game, but Epic decided to reverse it with today’s game. Do not know what the swap game is.

Tell us, are you interested in the soon-to-be free Epic Games Store game?

See also  Tencent buys 22% of Bloober Team, author of The Medium - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Ubisoft wants to introduce 60fps support – Nerd4.life

December 22, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

PlayStation 5, new stock on sale from GameStop on December 22: How to buy

December 22, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The first images sent by the probe that “touched” the sun

December 21, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Minister’s helicopter crash saves 12 hours swimming at sea

December 22, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Temperature, a big overturn instant! We explain what will happen soon ILMETEO.it

December 22, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

In Ballarò the “new” square has opened Sette Fate

December 22, 2021 Karen Hines
5 min read

With Omigron and holiday schedules conflicting, discovery of the Govit-19 test is now a struggle in the United States.

December 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese