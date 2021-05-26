Free games for Xbox Series X | S and One of the month – Nerd4.life

I Games with gold From June 2021 Formal: between free games Xbox ci sono games The King’s Bird, Shadow’s Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum e Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Games are archived with gold in May 2021, here is a new batch of titles from a catalog Xbox One And Xbox 360, which we will be able to use in backward compatibility as well Xbox Series X | S.

King’s bird, Downloadable from June 1 to June 30, it is a “technical” action game that relies on speed and reflexes, and features a gameplay that mixes precise platform sections with physics-based slides as we try to escape from a world controlled by an iron fist. tyrant.

Shadows: The AwakeningDownloadable from June 16th to July 15th, it is a single-player action RPG with an isometric view in which we control a demon summoned from the Kingdom of Shadows, Predator, with the aim of absorbing the spirits of past heroes and controlling alley kingdoms.



Injustice: Gods Among Us, Superman in Action.

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum, Which can be downloaded from June 1-15, marks the return of fighting games to SNK matches with their multiple characters; While Finally Injustice: Gods Among Us, which can be downloaded from June 16-30, is the first chapter of the series developed by NetherRealm StudiosIt takes place in an alternate world where Superman goes crazy and decides to take over the world to eliminate any crime from its roots.