Free delivery of new decoders

The 2022 TV Bonus Poste Italiane will include the free delivery of set-top boxes compatible with the new Digital Terrestrial Standard. Let’s get to know the recipients.

It’s easy to imagine the Christmas period Italian Post Like elves helping Santa deliver gifts. In this case it is untie orderable with TV bonus It is necessary to continue watching digital terrestrial programming after the transition to the DVB-T2 standard. Many Italians have taken advantage of this measure to get savings up to 30 euros employmentBuy a decoder While others will not have to deal with the procedure. Poste Italiane will be responsible for the shipment and delivery Free For some recipients of the package.

Bonus TV, who will get a free decoder with Poste Italiane

The news is official, Poste Italiane will take care of the delivery Free decoders with people Over 70 years old and less pension to 20 thousand euros. In this way, the provisions of the maximum amendment to the budget law that the government introduced in the Senate on Friday last week regarding the renewal of the TV bonus will be respected. The Italian company will be able to easily manage deliveries thanks to 13,000 offices located throughout the territory and to 30 thousand or more postman.

Available funds 68 million euros It should be used specifically to encourage the transition to new digital terrestrial methods. Citizens participating in the facility will receive Contact By Poste Italiane with reference to Bonus TV. The content of the letter will indicate how the taxpayer has the right to order and receive a compatible decoder at home without having to buy it.

How to order a free decoder

Receiving the message will not automatically commit the action. An interested citizen must send an official application to the Italian company using one of three different methods. will be able phone And make an appointment to deliver the decoder or you can Go to the post office Or, as a last resort, you can use Online platform Reserved for Bonus TV to schedule a home set-top box pick-up.

Poste Italiane’s help does not end there. The company, in fact, expects Phone support To assist the citizen during the installation of the decoder.