Free: Beyond the Stars and Stripes – Stagione 2!

Don’t miss the four episodes that tell the story of US talent at the World Championships
The United States is proud of its proud heritage in the sport, with seven world champions over the course of First Class history, and is preparing to showcase its next generation of pilots. After a few years without a permanent representation in MotoGP™️, a thriving pool of outside talent is ready to make their mark and you can follow their stories through Season 2 of Behind The Stars & Stripes.
Follow the adventures of Joe Roberts as he transitions to the Italtrans Racing Team, the championship winning team that took the helm earlier last year. In 2021 we also saw five-time US Superbike Champion Cameron Boubier take to the paddock.
The four episodes describe their journeys to the top but also introduce you to Garrett Gerloff, the first American since the great Nicky Hayden, to race in MotoGP™️, and to Shawn Dylan Kelly who will join the Beaubier at American Racing in 2022.
All episodes are available for free on MotoGP™ VideoPass.
Among the 30 riders vying for a spot in the MotoGP™️ and Moto2™ Championships, Joe Roberts and Cameron Biober are USA’s greatest hopefuls.
Behind the Stars and Stripes: Nuovi inizi
Episode 2 – Ups and downs
Moto2™️ Brutal action. One race in which you fight for the podium or victory, and in the next race you can be on the ground and out of points.
Beyond the Stars and Stripes: The Rise and Fall of Competition
Episode 3 – The Problem with Moto2™ ️
After starting the year with high expectations and beginning to meet them, Joe and Cameron find themselves in the tough school.
Behind The Stars & Stripes: Moto2™ Difficulties
Episode 4 – The Next Generation
In this episode, we meet the third and fourth great hope of American Motorcycles: Garrett Gerloff and Sean Dylan Kelly.
Beyond the Stars and Stripes: La ‘Next Generation’
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Prost-Alpine: Farewell reasons and prospects for 2022 – F1 Team – Formula 1
The upcoming Sky Cinema 4K channel…in Italy
Petrucci in Portimao, testing with the Panigale V4 in light of MotoAmerica