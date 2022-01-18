January 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Free: Beyond the Stars and Stripes - Stagione 2!

Free: Beyond the Stars and Stripes – Stagione 2!

Mirabelle Hunt January 18, 2022 2 min read

Don’t miss the four episodes that tell the story of US talent at the World Championships

The United States is proud of its proud heritage in the sport, with seven world champions over the course of First Class history, and is preparing to showcase its next generation of pilots. After a few years without a permanent representation in MotoGP™️, a thriving pool of outside talent is ready to make their mark and you can follow their stories through Season 2 of Behind The Stars & Stripes.

Follow the adventures of Joe Roberts as he transitions to the Italtrans Racing Team, the championship winning team that took the helm earlier last year. In 2021 we also saw five-time US Superbike Champion Cameron Boubier take to the paddock.

The four episodes describe their journeys to the top but also introduce you to Garrett Gerloff, the first American since the great Nicky Hayden, to race in MotoGP™️, and to Shawn Dylan Kelly who will join the Beaubier at American Racing in 2022.

All episodes are available for free on MotoGP™ VideoPass.

Among the 30 riders vying for a spot in the MotoGP™️ and Moto2™ Championships, Joe Roberts and Cameron Biober are USA’s greatest hopefuls.