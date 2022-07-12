Francesco Giorgino leaves Tg1 management: goodbye after 30 years. stay tuned

July 12, 2022

Francesco Giorgeno leaves the administration of Tg1. After 30 years, he left the main Rai network news. For a long time he was the main face of the first edition of Rai Uno news program of which he was deputy director. As of July 14, he took on the role of the editorial department for displaying information, once again at Rai. This was confirmed by the statement of the commander-in-chief of Tg1.

Ray, Georgino’s subtle salute to the Tg1 spectators: she won’t be hosting the evening edition anymore

The reorganization had already begun about a month ago when Georgia Cardinalte was set to host Tg1 at 8 p.m. Cdr director Monica Magini gave the news, which later became official. Maggiorni then confirmed that all orchestra leaders at 8pm will also have the press review at 6.30am. Failure to adhere, in some cases for health reasons, to this “pairing” led to a constant wave of follies in the preceding days about the imminent exit from the major release management group of Francesco Giorgino, Laura Chimenti and Emma D’Aquino. Giorgino’s release has been confirmed today.

