Francesca Cellimi is serious with her new boyfriend Eugenio Grimaldi

Some hypotheses about the relationship between protagonist purple like the sea, Francesca Chellemi and Eugenio Grimaldione of the sons of Emanuele, an important shipowner in Naples, Owner of Grimaldi Groupthe shipping giant founded in 1947, was featured in Gente and Oggi magazines a few weeks ago.

Now is the magazine Chi To confirm this new love story, which, based on photos and some discoveries, has been going on for some time. According to sources, in fact Former Miss Italy and actress May God help us H purple like the seaHe would actually meet Eugenio Grimaldi’s mother.

Italian actress Francesca Chellemi during the photoshoot for the Rai series Che Dio ciaiuto 7 at the Rai headquarters in Viale Mazzini. Rome (Italy), January 10, 2023. (Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archiveo Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)Mondadori Wallet/Getty Images

Who is Francesca Chellemi’s new boyfriend?

Chellemi was married to Stefano Russo.son of Renzo (businessman from Bassano del Grappa, of Diesel), with whom he has a daughter, Rania, now 8 years old. After the crisis of a few years ago, everything seemed to have returned to normal until last spring. Rumors spread about the possibility of the actress and her Turkish colleague, actor Can Yaman, flirting. who joins him purple like the sea H Who will play Sandokan in the new version? From the seventies series. Rumors denied.

In fact, according to several newspapers, the new relationship with the descendant may have already been underway at that time. Grimaldi, who everyone believes is still married to Veronica Riska. (Daughter of Mario, former president of McDonald’s Italy and personal friend of Silvio Berlusconi, who also considered nominating him for Foreign Minister) with whom he had three children.

In fact, the Weekly Today reported that At the end of April, the Roman photographers received a tip-off.:Chilemi has a new friend, It is not so It was Yaman“An informant tells me: he is one of Emanuele Grimaldi’s sons. I thought it was Guido, because the other, Eugenio, is married and has three children,” said a photographer who preferred to remain anonymous. Moreover, Guido and Veronica’s secrecy never revealed anything about their private life, so it was impossible to know when and how their relationship ended.

After being spotted together in Rome, it seems that Chelemi also went to spend a few days. At the Grimaldi family villa in CapriBut how did Francesca and Eugenio meet? She is an actress, he is a shipowner with a green spirit and a passion for horses, inherited from his father Emanuele, and they seem to have met at a dinner with mutual friends in Palermo.