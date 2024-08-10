France-USA, “Traitor” Embiid’s Final





Joel Embiid, Cameroonian player, French citizen and American who chose America – ANSA

As the most famous anti-racist in sport, French soccer world champion Lillian Durham, taught, racism is everywhere. It goes without saying, therefore, that the French are exempt from the epidemic of discrimination that used to be moderated in the face of racism because of skin color or religious belief. However, from the start of the Games, the French were relentless against the one man they had chosen as their predestined victim, almost certainly Daniel Pennock’s Mr. Malassene. One of their guys to “reject” the basketball cause of Les Bleus. This is 30-year-old Joel Embiid. Lungagnone, not very handsome, 2.13 m, but very talented and an NBA star, is the shooter of the Philadelphia 76ers and the basic center of the Dream Team. The French Basketball Federation knelt down to convince him to wear the national team jersey. But American sirens seduced him and the son of Cameroonian colonialism (he was born in the capital Yaounde) eventually kept his dual French-American passport, but chose not to worry: “Sorry, but I’ll play. America”. Shame on French nationalism, which has spared none of its traitors since the days of Marat. So Embiid’s pick couldn’t be overlooked, much less under the basket.

Every American possession of the ball provoked protests and protests from the French population. At the Percy Arena during America-Brazil, even the children of Paris, encouraged by their parents, foamed with rage and joined in the anti-Joel chants. “Traite e ingrat”, treacherous and ungrateful, the chorus continued into the USA-Serbia semi-final, in which the French hoped Embiid and his teammates would be humiliated by the defeat that would have relegated them to the bronze final. But with an amazing comeback from -17, the USA finally beat the Serbs (95-91). Overtaken by Curry’s three-pointers, but Embiid’s usual priceless 19 points as the Frenchman challenges his former compatriots in the finals they’ve dreamed of before kick-off on Saturday (9.30pm). Embiid cannot justify himself in front of his first homeland and reiterates: “Playing for the United States was a difficult decision, but in the end I have known these guys all my life and I know that I will be very comfortable with them. I felt that the other American teammates like me here. I am American. ” The Americans on the court, above all LeBron and Edwards and many fans of the Dream Team, are defending him with all their strength. Team USA is counting on him to win this final, which, as we have already underlined in recent days, is the biggest deal in Olympic showbiz.

A final with no fanfare and an outrageous “boo-boo” still echoing from the Percy Arena, and in a championship match a very heavy fine (sio France?) for the home club and possible suspension of the match. “France does not discriminate, it is multiracial and democratic”, defends the organizers of Paris 2024. French national team star and first pick in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembaniama confirms this. For him, as for Abiat, this France-America is a “derby”. Against world champion Germany Super Victor, from a height of 2 meters 24 centimeters, he played a perfect game: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. France adores him as much as swimmer and national hero Leon Marchant and recommends Wembaniyama to His Highness to slow down LeBron James’ (chasing his third individual Olympic title) quest for gold, but most of all, unnecessary abiding. A great opportunity for everyone and for the 20-year-old from Le Chesnay it’s already a “once-in-a-lifetime dream. Nobody can duplicate it, now we have the chance.” As they say around Percy, good chance à tous.