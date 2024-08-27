France, No Macron for Leftist Government: Chaos and Accusations

Emmanuel Macron rules out new Popular Front government in name of ‘institutional stability’From today, new consultations will be opened “with party leaders” and “personalities,” according to a statement from the Elysee.

“At the end of the consultations, the President indicated that a government based solely on the programme and parties proposed by the coalition with the largest number of deputies, the New Popular Front, would face immediate criticism from all groups represented in the National Assembly,” it said.

New Popular Front: “Ready to Discuss Coexistence”

The new Popular Front will return to the Elysée only to discuss with Macron the “modalities of coexistence” with a government that includes Prime Minister Lucie Castet, the National Front’s candidate for prime minister, a statement said. Macron “continues to equivocate,” denouncing the leaders of the four parties that make up the coalition (Socialists, France Insoumise, Communists, and Greens) and Castet, when instead he should “appoint Lucie Castet to Matignon. In the meantime, we will participate in the upcoming discussions with the President of the Republic only to work on the mechanisms of this coexistence.”

“The President of the Republic has just created a very dangerous situation,” Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the France Insoumise (LFI) party, wrote on social media, commenting on Macron’s decision. “The popular and political response must be swift and decisive,” he added. A proposal for dismissal will be submitted.“When the time comes, there will be censorship by a right-wing government,” Mélenchon adds.

Siotti: Macron’s decision is not imminent

“There will undoubtedly be a second wave of consultations” in light of the nomination of a new prime minister, said Eric Ciotti, head of the parliamentary group allied with the National Rally, after meeting with Macron. “The decision of the President of the Republic is not imminent.” Seventeen deputies are part of “à droite”, including Ciotti.

Attal rejects Melenchon’s retreat

Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal rejects Mélenchon’s step backwards, describing it as a “simulation of openness” and an “attempted coup d’état”, and has proposed, in order to resolve the political crisis and nominate a new Popular Front government, to exclude “Insoumis” from Matignon.

In a letter to RPR deputies, Attal, who is also the party leader, wrote: “The president and party secretary general Stéphane Séjourné have told us that if we are ready to compromise, we will continue to compromise. We oppose with all our strength the unilateral implementation of the France Insoumise and the New Popular Front project,” for which “censorship will be inevitable.” “What Mélenchon proposes is to remove the name from the banner without changing anything inside it. We cannot accept that. Censorship will therefore be inevitable.”

Le Pen: Before I am appointed Prime Minister, the opening of the extraordinary session of the National Assembly

Marine Le Pen is asking Macron to open an extraordinary session of the National Assembly before the president proceeds to appoint a prime minister so that he can, if necessary, promote a motion of censure.

“What I want is for the National Assembly to be in a position to impose control if necessary,” said the leader of the National Front party, after her conversation with the president at the Elysée, as part of the new round of post-election consultations. The Olympic Games have been suspended. The next session of the Council of the Nation is scheduled to begin on October 1. “I do not want the prime minister to be able for a month by decree, through a whole series of instruments provided for by the Constitution, to implement a toxic policy that is dangerous for the French,” she stressed.