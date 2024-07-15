France, no agreement on the left. Mélenchon’s party accused: “The Socialists are obstructing”

Paris – A week after the vote, the French left is still searching for a unity agreement to name a prime minister. The new Popular Front, which came in first in terms of the number of deputies although far from an absolute majority, had promised to reach an agreement by the end of last week, but negotiations have faltered amid divisions and vetoes. Coordinator of France Insoumise, Manuel BombardThe Socialist Party is now accused of “permanently and continuously rejecting all proposals put on the table.”

Bompard – Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s right-hand man – criticizes the Socialists’ secretary, Olivier Faure, for having expressed “total opposition to any proposal other than that of his party”. France Insoumise therefore announces its withdrawal from the negotiations, which are currently stalled. Among the latest names proposed are the president of the Reunion region, Huguette BelloThe mayor of Lille and daughter of Jacques Delors, Martin AubreyAs for the first, put forward by the Communist Party and then supported by France Insoumise, Faure said he was not against it, but that “the Socialists believe that the party that won the European elections on the left is the Socialist Party.” Faure points to the result of the list led by Raphaël Glucksmann, which won 14 percent, while the radical left list won 9 percent. In Aubry, according to the Socialists, the rejection came from the mayor of Lille herself.

“It’s not a personal matter,” insists Faure, who has declared himself a candidate for prime minister. “Last week we proposed other Socialists,” explains the Socialist Party secretary. Among the names being circulated are: Boris Valodleader of the Socialist group in the Assemblée Nationale. Faure proposed running for civil society and promised to reach an agreement this week. Meanwhile, the five dissidents from France Insoumise, who left the party in a disagreement with Mélenchon, have decided to join the environmental group. They also include Francois Ruffin It is atLexis Corbier.

The new National Assembly begins its work on Thursday with 577 elected deputies who will have to elect the speaker. Yael Braun-Pivet, a Macronist and outgoing president, is looking to make a comeback, but other candidates are already emerging, including Charles de Courson, who leads the Independent Liot group and has cross-party support.

Emmanuel Macron He has already announced that he wants to wait for the “structuring” of the Council to make any decisions on the next prime minister. The head of state explained in a letter to the French published by local newspapers that he wants to build an executive with broad agreements that are not limited only to the Popular Front, which – according to the Elysée – does not have enough deputies to govern. Macron’s idea is also to exclude the “extreme wings” of the bicycle: the National Rally but also La France Insoumise.

tomorrow Gabriel Attal He will resign from the cabinet but will remain in office only for current affairs, during the highly sensitive Olympic Games that start in just ten days. An institutional move that prevents any vote of no confidence in the government and allows Attal not to have to give up his role as a deputy in the council with the other ministers elected in the last legislative elections. In fact, the prime minister wants to play a role in the parliamentary battle that is beginning. He was elected leader of the Macronist deputies on Saturday. The Renaissance parliamentary group has been renamed the “Ensemble pour la République”.

Amidst the political uncertainty, one thing is certain for the next government team: it will have to deal with red public finances. In a heavy record, headed by the Court of Auditors Pierre Moscovici It paints a worrying picture: the public deficit rose to €154 billion in 2023, compared to €125.8 billion in 2022. France, for which the EU Commission has opened an infringement procedure, had a budget deficit of 5.5% of GDP in 2023, up from 4.8% in 2022. The Macron government has committed to respecting the 3% limit by 2027, but the forecast is complicated by the new political context. Moscovici warned that the need to reduce debt is an “imperative” and must be “shared” by all political forces, whoever the next executive power.