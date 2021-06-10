France, Macron inaugurates Hotel de la Marine in Paris – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, June 10 – Emmanuel Macron today inaugurated the Hôtel de la Marine, an emblematic building on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, which from Saturday will open its doors to visitors for the first time since the French Revolution after a five-year deep restoration. .



Hotel de la Marine, with its “Centuries of History”; The head of state, after visiting the halls filled with gold, some of which reminded the castle of Versailles, said that it would become “a new place of attraction for France”. a restoration by the Center for National Monuments (CMN), which “managed to reinvent this place”, “rediscover the soul”; “Modernization”, also thanks to the French “knowledge”, in particular, “comrades and artisans we so desperately need”, even if some of the paintings on display have returned to their former glory thanks to the work of Italian restorers, among the great privileges of our country, very much appreciated in France.



Built in the 18th century by Ange-Jacques Gabriel, the first architect of Louis XV, the Hôtel de la Marine has been undergoing restoration since 2017. The project was designed to be “open to the city”, with a restaurant, café, library and 6000 square meters of space. meters of co-working space. The building houses, among other things, the headquarters of the Foundation for Memory of Slavery, chaired by former Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault as well as the Parisian FIFA antenna. At the end of the visit, Macron met with President Gianni Infantino. (handle).

