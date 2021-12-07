December 7, 2021

France, Germany, UK and Italy warn Putin

Mirabelle Hunt December 7, 2021 1 min read

On Monday, December 6, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, met with the heads of state and government of the “Quint” organization (Germany, the United States, France, Italy, the United Kingdom), referring to an Elysee statement published on Monday evening.

Sovereignty, Peace and Security

The five Heads of State and Government shared their analysis of the existing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, expressed their “determination to respect the latter’s sovereignty and affirmed their commitment to work towards maintaining peace and security in Europe.”

Everyone pointed out the need for Russia to resume negotiations with Ukraine, within the so-called “Normandy” group under the auspices of France and Germany.

Russian/Ukrainian Tensions: A Virtual Biden-Putin Meeting

On Tuesday, December 7, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will discuss the situation in Ukraine via videoconference, a high-stakes interview in which the US president will try to dissuade his Russian counterpart from invading Ukraine, while thousands of soldiers are massing near the border. -Ukrainian.

