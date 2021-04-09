France: Auxiliaries to the Bataklan massacre sentenced to 14 years in prison

In France An Islamist who allegedly masterminded the November 13 attacks has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. A Paris court on Friday did not comply with a lawyer’s request for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on appeal.

The 35-year-old defendant, Reda Heim, was sentenced in the first instance to twelve years in prison – a sentence considered too lenient by an anti-terrorism lawyer.

In August 2015 Paris Arrested Ham admitted inside Syria Islamic State (IS) reportedly traveled to the area of ​​jihadi militants and Abdelhamid Abboud Leader of the November 13 attacksMust be trained. Heim, however, denied that the attack was planned.

On November 13, 2015, one person was killed by Islamic militants Stop the series 130 in the French capital. At a major hearing, the Paris anti-terrorism lawyer wants to charge several suspects who allegedly helped the Islamists at the time. More than 1,700 civilians want to take part in the process. Most of them are relatives of the victims or survivors.