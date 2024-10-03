France and Barnier announce inheritance aid for the rich: a “huge debt” must be paid

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced the necessity of an exceptional contribution from the rich and participation in the collective recovery of large companies that achieve large profits.

In particular, the Prime Minister announced the need for "an exceptional contribution from the richest French people and participation in the collective recovery of large companies that generate large profits."

The need for tax justice In detail, Barnier announced that to address the deficit, he will aim to pursue a fiscal policy that envisions “a time-limited effort that must be shared, in line with the need to… Tax justice». In particular, Barnier addresses “large companies with significant profits”, albeit “without compromising our competitiveness”, but also “the richest French citizens”, whom Barnier wants to engage with an “extraordinary contribution” to “avoid tax-free strategies”. Taxpayers.”









































































































