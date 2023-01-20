January 20, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Francavilla Fontana is a public space dedicated to cross-country jogging

Karen Hines January 20, 2023 2 min read



The area dedicated to the new Fermi begins to re-emerge thanks to sportiness

FRANCAVILLA FONTANA – The land of about 35 thousand square meters, which was sold by the municipal administration to the province of Brindisi for the construction of the new school campus, has been transferred on the proposal of ASD Imperiali Atletica to A circuit dedicated to cross-country running and outdoor physical activity.

Kids and athletes from Francavilla had a one kilometer track at their disposal for a few days, bounded by a dirt track away from cars and traffic.

Based on the agreement stipulated with the administration of the municipality, Imperiali Atletica will take care of the maintenance of the area and will be able to use the land until the province needs to take possession of the area for the obligations associated with the start of the construction site.

ASD Imperiali Athletics Proposal – Mayor Antonello DiNozzo announces – Our interest was immediately met. As long as the county needs to find the resources and start working on the new school, a large free area is currently being redeveloped, which will be able to accommodate young people, racing fans and simple citizens looking for a place to walk safely away from exhaust fumes.

The circuit will host girls and boys from Francavilla schools on Friday, January 20, starting at 8:00 for the municipal stage of the students’ championship.

“finally – Sports consultant Maria Angelotti concludes – Our city has a public space dedicated to cross-country running. Together with Imperiali Atletica, we are pleased to welcome on January 20th sports-loving boys and girls who will express all their talents on a day dedicated to them.

See also  Winter 2022, the NAO index is MAD, the trend for January and February is crazy »ILMETEO.it





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Smelling: Why does strong fragrance make us sick?

January 19, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Snow today, Friday 20 scattered clouds, Saturday 21 cloudy sky » ILMETEO.it

January 19, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Logic test, in this picture there is only one vampire

January 19, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

A wintry weekend, with snow even on the snow plains between Saturday and Sunday; Forecasts » ILMETEO.it

January 20, 2023 Noah French
4 min read

Here’s how much Streamers earn and how to cancel at any time

January 20, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Khallat – Twenty Years of Television – Ray’s Media Office

January 20, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Francavilla Fontana is a public space dedicated to cross-country jogging

January 20, 2023 Karen Hines