“Fragments of Memory,” a memoir by Whoopi Goldberg

It will be released in Italy with Longanesi, at the end of November 2024, Fragments of memorythe long-awaited memoir Whoopi Goldberg: The story of one of the few actresses who held it All four major entertainment awards From the United States (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) achieve status ego.

Fragments of memory It’s not just a biography of one of Hollywood’s most famous, award-winning performers, which is primarily popular Sister lawBut it is also an intimate and vivid story of his education, from childhood to his career, from successes to failures, traced through the key figures in his life: his mother Emma and brother Clyde, both recently deceased. Years.

Karen Johnsonthe real name of the actress born in 1955 in New York, would not have become Whoopi Goldberg if it were not for her mother, Emma Johnson. Proud, practical and indomitable, Emma imparted to her children the love and wisdom needed to succeed in life, always encouraging them to at least be honest about themselves. In Fragments of Memory, the first-time actress shares many personal anecdotes from her family’s life: what it was like to grow up in New York’s public housing projects, trips to Coney Island, figure skating shows, and museum visits. Born from the need to reframe the pain of the deaths of her mother and brother, Whoopi Goldberg’s memoir bears witness to the legacy of a mother who, despite the struggle for survival she faced day in and day out, managed to give her two children a wonderful, stimulating childhood. It teaches them that in life it is not enough to be satisfied with survival, but to always try to flourish and shine.

During her long career, Whoopi Goldberg has starred in major films, such as violet, Flash Jumpin’ Jack e ghost. The actress is also a human rights activist, supporting research against AIDS and children’s rights. Author of the successful children’s series Sugar plum ballerinaHe has directed and produced documentaries, musicals, and films that have received acclaim from audiences and critics. The actress has appeared in countless American television shows and series, and, among other things, has hosted nine seasons of the television series Comic reliefA charity television program for the most disadvantaged people. Since 2007 she has been one of the presenters of the popular and progressive ABC programme, The view (GP).