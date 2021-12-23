Fourth dose Fushi: “It’s premature to talk about it.”

It’s too early to talk about one Fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine For most people. This was stated by the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, saying that he believes that it is “too early to talk about a fourth dose.” Israel, which was planning to give a fourth dose of the vaccine on Sunday, also decided Today to back off and wait.

“One of the things we will be watching closely is What is the duration of protection after the third dose of the mRna vaccine?Fauci said, keeping a separate conversation for people who are severely immunocompromised. Instead, Fauci stressed the importance of getting a booster right away for better protection against the virus. It’s not, it’s really an essential part of the optimum protection you want.

Fauci warns that Americans who have been vaccinated and vaccinated even with the booster and who decide to participate in large gatherings on the holidays may not be safe. During a briefing at the White House, Fauci stressed: “There are so many parties that 30, 40, 50 people are expected to attend, where it is not possible to know if and to what extent the attendees have been vaccinated. The type of events – in the context of Omicron – should not to participate in it.”