Four Italian writers in India arrested in Ahmedabad – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – New Delhi, October 04 – Four Italian writers have been arrested in Ahmedabad, India, for painting graffiti on two subway cars. They are 24-year-old Gianluca Gudini (Teramo) from Tortoretto, 29-year-old Baldo Sacha (Ancona) from Monte San Vito, 21-year-old Daniele Stranieri (Pescara) from Spoleto and 27-year-old Paolo Capeci from Grottamar (Ascoli Piceno).



The four are accused of painting on two subway cars in Gujarat’s capital on Saturday night, hours before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new branch of the subway. Indian media published a photo of the four Italians inside a police station. They were charged with damaging public property, causing damage of 50 thousand rupees (about 600 euros) and trespassing into areas restricted to the public. The writers are in India on a one-month tourist visa and arrived in Mumbai from Dubai last Wednesday. Police told the media that a large number of spray cans of various colors were found in the apartment rented by the group and officers tracked them down. As an agent told the media, the writers say they painted the murals and tags “for fun” and the word “toss” means “tagliatelle alla salsa”. Most likely, the four would be transferred to Mumbai, where they tried to make similar gestures, but were unsuccessful, as subway security cameras documented.



(handle).

