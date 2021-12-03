Four contributions under the tree: how to get money

Corporate support closed during CloseContributing to start-ups and assisting operators with revenues of 10-15 million euros and equivalent. These are the four non-reimbursable economic measures for businesses and professionals that will help make the Christmas holiday period less bitter for thousands of citizens. The Revenue Agency has given the green light to apply for an application contributions Which should be sent, depending on the type of stimulus, by the end of the year at the latest. But what is the procedure to get help? And who can get it?

closed business fund

To receive financial support for inactive businesses during the most dangerous period of the epidemic, you must submit an application torevenue agency by December 21. They have the possibility to request it, as reported by the newspaper Italy today, VAT number holders whose businesses have been closed for at least one hundred days from January 1 to July 25, 2021. These entrepreneurs will receive the contribution in two different phases: Initially,Incentive It will be distributed to everyone with a maximum of 25 thousand euros (money up to 20 million euros). After that, the remaining amounts will be paid in the following way: 3 thousand euros to operators with 2019 revenue of up to 400,000 euros and to newly established operators without 2019 revenue. In addition, 7,500 euros will be paid to those with 2019 revenue between 400 thousand and 1 million euros, 12 One thousand euros for those whose 2019 revenues exceeded one million euros.

Incentive for startups

View contribution requests from before startInstead, it expires in a few days, on December 9th. The procedure provides for a maximum reward of one thousand euros, even if the exact figure can be determined only after evaluating the number of applications from entrepreneurs. In this case, those who started the VAT number from January 1 to December 31, 2018 are entitled to help.

Contribution to operators with revenues of between 10 and 15 million euros

For those who earn more than 10 million euros, up to a maximum of 15 million euros, the contribution application must be sent no later than 13 December. But how much support for this class of operators? The stimulus is calculated by applying the average monthly contraction salesOr 20% or 30%.

The equation

Finally, the app to get the so-called equation box It must be submitted by December 28. This stimulus should be calculated taking into account the difference between the 2019 and 2020 economic result. Then, after deducting the unpaid contributions collected during the shutdown, the percentages provided by the government are applied according to the 2019 revenue (30%, 20%, 15%, 10%, 5%).