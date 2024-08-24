Forza Italia responded to the league with a video of Berlusconi in support of the Iuse school.

OffLorenzo Nicolao

Lollobrigida: “Current rules already allow citizenship.” Bonacini opens to FI: “A schedule immediately, the Democratic Party is ready”

Forza Italia opposes the league Publishes another video of Silvio BerlusconiBut this time in favor of IAS schools. A post on Blue Party’s X profile a day after it was published by the Northern League: «Hear the words of President Silvio Berlusconi from the School of Ayes. He was in favor of granting citizenship to the children of foreigners born in Italy – we read – who completed compulsory schooling, Forza Italia continues to do so”. In the video, the founder of FI says: “We believe that granting citizenship to the children of foreigners, but residents of Italy, is an obligation, this person school Even as a student in rotation. Speak not only our language but to learn our history and appreciate the cornerstones of our civilization.”

As a result, politics continue to be divided over IAS schools. Above all, the issue of citizenship provokes conflict among the majority. The league was aided by the Fratelli d’Italia Rimini Junction Minister of Agriculture Francesco LolloprigidaIt closes the proposition: «The rules are sufficient and there is no need to change them». Then he goes into more detail: “We believe that a person can become a citizen on a path that can express love for this land, there is nothing wrong with that, you are citizens and Italians common to most countries in the world. There must be cultural contamination and we must have only one capacity: to be contaminated. One must give up one’s identity without imagining having to.” His words, especially the closing of Forza Italia, echo that Matteo Salvini and other members of the Northern League who expressed their opposition to any change in the acquisition of Italian citizenship (currently Act Aius sangunis is in practice)









































































































The minister’s intervention was criticized by many Raffaella shirtSenator and National Coordinator of Italia Viva: «Lollobrigida is against the ius scholae. We would not have expected anything else from those who spoke of “trans-race”. The reactionary and out of touch nature of the Fratelli d’Italia ruling class is confirmed. Let’s see if Forza Italia will accept such an imposition or make its voice heard.

And Rimini speaks from the crowd Stefano BonaciniLeader of the Democratic Party, former president of Emilia-Romagna and elected to the European Union Parliament last June: «I greatly appreciated Tajani’s words and the opening of Forza Italia. If the FI wanted to be serious, as I believe, I think there could be a parliamentary, cross-party, majority that could find reason to agree on the ius soli issue, more precisely the ius scholae. We in the Democratic Party are ready to discuss them immediately».

The Forza Italia video is just a fresh rebuttal by Forza Italia supporters who have been back and forth with the Northern League. If Massimiliano RomeoA group leader of Northern League senators had spoken of the government’s stability being at risk, a possibility categorically dismissed by the Minister of Universities and Research. Anna Maria BerniniWho refers to Forza Italia: “It is not part of the government plan, but it represents an important issue for our society. In any case, the stability of the administration is not completely at risk.” Likewise, the leader of Piedmont Alberto Cerio He reiterates: “Majority is not divided. Don’t be confused.” is difficult Francesca PascaleFormer partner Silvio Berlusconi: «What is better for my party to do next its founding mission. It is Salvini who is in crisis and exploits the problem.” Same Neelam is the speaker Raphael Nevi He softens the tone of the Northern League: “The government is very firm, no more inappropriate insults”. See also Italy is all about the US-led space effort

As for the opposition, he is the spokesperson for the Green and Left Alliance Angelo Bonelli Intervening on the topic, “I request that there be concrete proposals and that the issue of Ayase schools be brought to Parliament as soon as possible and therefore voted on. Otherwise it will only be an excuse for a summer debate.” to the Vice President Elena Bonetti (Procedure) It is a bill “obligatory to promote the integration process”. +Secretary of Europe Ricardo Magee Instead he remains skeptical of Forza Italia’s transparency and resumes his proposal: “They will not have the courage, I think the only way is our referendum, which we have been working on for some time.”

