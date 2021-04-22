April 23, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 will be showing this summer and not be in Japan, for Klobrille – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax April 23, 2021 1 min read

According to Insider Clubrel, Forza Horizon 5 This will appear Property, Most likely during E3 2021. From the information he has, the game will not be set JapanSome believe.

In recent weeks, we have been talking a lot about what Microsoft will offer in the coming weeks, especially duringE3 2021. Specifically, one wonders if PlayGround games will offer something and whether that thing will be the new Forza Horizon 5 or the anticipated fable.

Entering that letter, a well-known insider says he agrees with Jeff Group, or one of the rumors claiming that he’s in June. Open world racing And no role-playing. Klobrille also thinks he knows the game isn’t going to be set in Japan, or in an Asian-inspired environment, but after getting bogged down in Forza Horizon 4, he prefers to stick with his opinion.


Forza Horizon 4 photo.

“I agree with Jeff Group About that, and I’m expecting this summer’s FH show, Clubrell Books. I also think I have an idea of ​​the venue, which is not Japan, but that prediction did not match well with FH4, so I’ll “let it announce from the team”.

Chris Goodall, on the other hand, puts fleas in the ear: It will be an anecdote to present him at E3 2021.

