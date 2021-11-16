November 16, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Forza Horizon 5 beats Fortnite in the most played games on Xbox Live, first in Italy - Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 beats Fortnite in the most played games on Xbox Live, first in Italy – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax November 16, 2021 2 min read

Forza Horizon 5 It continues to rise through the ranks and has now even surpassed like a sacred beast It is an electronic game in order of most played On the Xbox Live platform, i.e. including Xbox Series X editions | S, Xbox One, and PC on the Windows Store, it even ranked first in Italy.

in a USA Ranking, often as a general criterion for placement in Xbox Live, Forza Horizon 5 is now in second place, behind Call of Duty: Warzone but above Fortnite and Apex Legends, a result rarely achieved by a few other titles that illustratesHuge spread of races by Playground Games, which reached nearly 8 million players over the weekend within about 5 days of the official launch.

result in Italian ranking One of the most played Xbox Live games, where Forza Horizon appears firstIn doing so, I defeated Call of Duty Warzone and all the others.

So, this is yet another confirmation of how the arcade racing game from the popular Forza Motorsport series has entered the hearts of users, considering how popular it is with this fifth chapter.

Obviously then it will be a question of how long you’ll be able to focus attention, given that the competitors at the top of Xbox Live are all consoles, able to ensure continued long-term support, without thinking about the next access. From Halo Infinite which can upset the balance. For all the information about the game, we refer you to our review of Forza Horizon 5.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Earth may be exposed to a “cannibal” solar storm in the future

November 15, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The Lamborghini Eletra didn’t sleep for three nights: Here’s how to fix it

November 15, 2021 Gerald Bax
3 min read

WhatsApp, you may be spied on: Here’s how to know if someone has read your messages

November 15, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

‘So Big Pharma Can Break Up the World’, The Most Extreme Conspiracy Theorist – Libero Quotidiano

November 16, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Carnage’s frenzy has surpassed 200 million in the United States

November 16, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

The European Union will impose sanctions on Belarus to facilitate the arrival of migrants at the border with Poland

November 16, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Gianmaria, Miriana and Sophie are the three VIP nominees – Big Brother VIP

November 16, 2021 Lorelei Reese