Forza Horizon 5 beats Fortnite in the most played games on Xbox Live, first in Italy – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 It continues to rise through the ranks and has now even surpassed like a sacred beast It is an electronic game in order of most played On the Xbox Live platform, i.e. including Xbox Series X editions | S, Xbox One, and PC on the Windows Store, it even ranked first in Italy.

in a USA Ranking, often as a general criterion for placement in Xbox Live, Forza Horizon 5 is now in second place, behind Call of Duty: Warzone but above Fortnite and Apex Legends, a result rarely achieved by a few other titles that illustratesHuge spread of races by Playground Games, which reached nearly 8 million players over the weekend within about 5 days of the official launch.

result in Italian ranking One of the most played Xbox Live games, where Forza Horizon appears firstIn doing so, I defeated Call of Duty Warzone and all the others.

So, this is yet another confirmation of how the arcade racing game from the popular Forza Motorsport series has entered the hearts of users, considering how popular it is with this fifth chapter.

Obviously then it will be a question of how long you’ll be able to focus attention, given that the competitors at the top of Xbox Live are all consoles, able to ensure continued long-term support, without thinking about the next access. From Halo Infinite which can upset the balance. For all the information about the game, we refer you to our review of Forza Horizon 5.