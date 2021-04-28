Fortunato Tolino is the new director of general medicine for Southeastern Tuscany ASL

GROSSETP – Dr. Renato Fortunato Tolino He is the new director of ASL’s Division of General Medicine in Southeastern Tuscany. Antonio DursoASL Toscana Sud Est, General Manager, assigned him the task after his name was indicated by Coordinators of Regional General Medicine Functional Groups ASL Toscana Sud Est.

After early experience as a physician in the emergency department of ASL in Grosseto, Dr. Tolino has been working since 1996 as a general practitioner in Monte Argentario.

“I believe that the role of the department director – as Dr. Tolino says – plays an important role in relation to general medicine, to ensure that he is always the champion towards all citizens’ problems. Aspect of the profession and its problems, with utmost attention given to the treatment paths of citizens who have a close relationship. Between the hospital and the region. “

At the time of signing the contract, General Manager Antonio Durso, Medical Director, was present at ASL Toscana Sud Est Simona Day, Administrative manager Francesco Gilardi.

“The close relationship with general practitioners is of particular importance in the context of managing the public health system in the region – says Director General D’Urso – as evidenced by the cooperation in the field of vaccination against Covid which this professional sees in the field of workers in the field on our side. Problems together and exploit the opportunities available to the sector, to enhance interest and response to citizens’ needs.