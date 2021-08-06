August 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Fortnite winks at the world of cinema: another novelty looms

Gerald Bax August 6, 2021 2 min read

The world of Fortnite is expanding again, this time immersing itself in the world of cinema. Here’s what to cook

Fortnite announces a movie-related Super Championship is coming to theaters soon (Getty Images)

keep coming gossip and rumors Related It is an electronic game And some of the many new features that are coming in the coming weeks. We talked to you yesterday about the possible launch of Skins in Naruto Starting with the first tapes season 8, but that is not all. Looking forward to the big event rift round, There is other news coming soon to the game.

this time, Epic Games She decided to wink at the world of cinema, especially in the new movie free man. Produced by Disney, it will hit Italian cinemas next August 11. For the occasion, a Super exclusive tournament, complete with prizes that can be obtained for the first time ranked.

You may also be interested >>> WhatsApp, the new feature is risky: what’s going on

Fortnite, tournament details for Free Guy

It is an electronic game
Here’s everything you need to know about it (YouTube screenshot)

free man The next one will arrive in Italian cinemas August 11 To celebrate the release, Video Games Party – partner of many companies in the sector – decided to enter into an agreement with Epic Games Super exclusive tournament. From 9 to 11 AugustA new one will appear in Fortnite play mode Dedicated to a Disney movie. Players will be able to register at no cost From 5 to 8 August 2021, by access this link.

You may also be interested >>> eFootball targeted for criticism: Konami responds to fans

The first 100 secrets They will be able to get a file Stardust pass cinema voucher Valid for one entry. In addition, from first to third, one is expected Free Jay Special Package With themed content and Sparco gaming chair. If you haven’t, the advice is to sign up ASAP!

READ  Beware of fraud on WhatsApp, download link is fake

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Italian VIP summer shopping, including vending and toy stores

August 6, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

eFootball targeted for criticism: Konami responds to fans

August 6, 2021 Gerald Bax
6 min read

All games announced on PS4 and PS5 on August 5, 2021 – Nerd4.life

August 5, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Mario Draghi, The Rocket on Citizenship Income. So he tries to spoil the vacations of Renzi and Salvini – Il Tempo

August 6, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Kate Middleton, concern for her son George grows: ‘It’s all Harry’s fault’

August 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

“I found out how they send messages,” just raise your eyes and… – Libero Quotidiano

August 6, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

5 gold medals in athletics like the USA

August 6, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt