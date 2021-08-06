Fortnite winks at the world of cinema: another novelty looms

The world of Fortnite is expanding again, this time immersing itself in the world of cinema. Here’s what to cook

keep coming gossip and rumors Related It is an electronic game And some of the many new features that are coming in the coming weeks. We talked to you yesterday about the possible launch of Skins in Naruto Starting with the first tapes season 8, but that is not all. Looking forward to the big event rift round, There is other news coming soon to the game.

this time, Epic Games She decided to wink at the world of cinema, especially in the new movie free man. Produced by Disney, it will hit Italian cinemas next August 11. For the occasion, a Super exclusive tournament, complete with prizes that can be obtained for the first time ranked.

Fortnite, tournament details for Free Guy

free man The next one will arrive in Italian cinemas August 11 To celebrate the release, Video Games Party – partner of many companies in the sector – decided to enter into an agreement with Epic Games Super exclusive tournament. From 9 to 11 AugustA new one will appear in Fortnite play mode Dedicated to a Disney movie. Players will be able to register at no cost From 5 to 8 August 2021, by access this link.

The first 100 secrets They will be able to get a file Stardust pass cinema voucher Valid for one entry. In addition, from first to third, one is expected Free Jay Special Package With themed content and Sparco gaming chair. If you haven’t, the advice is to sign up ASAP!