Formula E, the official 2023 World Championship calendar.

With the archives of the second generation cars, Formula E enters the era of the third generation, stronger, faster, lighter and more efficient. The year 2023 is therefore a real year zero and not only in terms of technical matters for the cars that, over the course of the season, will receive developments and updates and will gradually be understood in their deepest secrets by the drivers, but also on the team plan: the defending champions have left Mercedes, the Chinese team Techeetah (world champion in 2019 and 2020) and Audi and BMW engines the scene, we start again from a blank slate with the entry New prestigious manufacturers of the caliber of Maserati, McLaren and Cupra.



Formula E 2023, Valencia testing: Maserati MSG Racing’s cry in the pit lane

news Numerous innovations too from an organizational point of view, with the controversial Fan Boost farewell – the enthusiasts’ vote from home that tended to reward the same drivers with an extra boost of power to be spent on the second stage of the race – and Enter the charge of attack That is, a short 30-second pit stop to recharge and boost single seaters, which will be tested at some select rounds of the season. In terms of tires, then, Michelin gives way to the all-weather tires of the South Korean home of Hankook.



See also





Formula E 2023, Test Valencia: DS Penske for current champion Stoffel Vandoorne

season Then there is also the calendar, which is The longest ever, with 16 races on 11 different circuits, and with a lot of new features in terms of circuits: it starts on January 14th in Mexico City and ends at the ExCeL exhibition center in London on July 30th. In between, the confirmation of Ad Diriyah, Berlin-Tempelhof, Monte Carlo, Jakarta and Rome – with double ePrix in the capital from April to July – but also with new tracks in Hyderabad (India), Cape Town, Sao Paulo Brazil and Portland (Oregon, United States). Below is the complete calendar for Season 8 of the Electric Single Seat Championship.



Single-seater Formula E Gen 3 riders take to the track at Ricardo Tormo in Valencia for 2022-23 winter testing

Formula E, the official calendar for the 2023 World Championship



Date It happened location 13-16/12/2022 Winter tests Valencia