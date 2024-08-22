Formula 1 Leclerc: “With Sainz we hated each other sometimes”

Monaco on his Williams teammate: “I will miss him as a person, but we didn’t always like each other on the track. Hamilton is one of the big, big challenges, I want to learn from him.”

Federico Mariani August 22, 2024 (changed at 12.21pm) – Milan



The Dutch Grand Prix will not be trivial for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari drivers will be teammates for the 81st time in Formula 1. Among the former Ferrari drivers, the second-most-competitioned duo, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, have joined. In this adventure born in 2021, three places have gone to the Spaniard, who will move to Williams at the end of the season; four wins, however, were signed by Monaco, and confirmed by Cavallino next year as Lewis Hamilton’s partner. Relations between Leclerc and Sainz have always been healthy, but not without moments of extreme tension. Charles himself spoke about it openly on the F1 Beyond the Grid podcast.

Friendship — At the end of the season, the couple will separate, and in a certain aspect, Leclerc admits that he regrets: "I will miss Carlos, the person. We get along very well. Unfortunately in this world, everything is overly analyzed and criticized, but we have always had a good relationship. We share many interests and there are memories that I will carry with me forever." But Charles does not deny that their relationship has gone through complicated stages: "I wore the helmet, there were moments when I hated him and he hated me, because we did not see things the same way. But then everything can be fixed by talking to each other."