“Formula 1 goes beyond motorsport and aims for global entertainment.”

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently outlined his vision for the future of the competition, saying that Formula 1 no longer simply competes with other motorsport, but seeks to integrate into the wider entertainment sector. With a growing global focus and a growing presence in the United States, Domenicali believes the circus is expanding its audience beyond traditional motorsports fans.

With the US Grand Prix scheduled for this month looming, the Italian manager highlighted the rapid growth in the United States, where three races will be held this year. “It’s really cool because just two years ago we were struggling to organize a race in the US. Then, in the blink of an eye, we went from one race to three races and interest skyrocketed.

Domenicali and Liberty Media’s policy towards F1

One of the main goals is to expand its global audience, going beyond traditional 4×4 fans. In fact, Domenicali emphasized how today’s Formula 1 audience also consumes other types of content, such as films and major entertainment events.

“Our audience watches films and follows events. We are one of them. We have to think big. We are no longer limited to competing with other four-wheel sports. This is our motivation,” he added. The President and CEO of the Formula One Group also stressed his commitment to making the circus an inclusive platform. And loved worldwide. “I want to make sure that Formula 1 is a very inclusive platform, loved around the world, that people enjoy and are happy to be part of. We always ensure mutual respect, so that the world learns from us how to behave.”

With this ambitious vision, the former Lamborghini CEO sees the queen class of single-seater, open-wheel cars not just as a sporting competition, but as a cultural and entertainment phenomenon, ready to conquer a larger audience than ever before.