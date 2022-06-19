Formula 1, Canadian Grand Prix: pole position Verstappen, Leclerc finally starts. Starting grid – F1

Max Verstappen will start on Red Bull from pole position in the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth round of the Formula 1 World Championship scheduled for Sunday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Second time and first row for Fernando Alonso (Alpine).

forget The third Sainz, Leclerc leaves the past © ANSA

In the second row, Ferrari will start with Carlos Sainz for the third time and Lewis Hamilton will start with Mercedes. The start-up Charles Leclerc has been recalled after Ferrari decided to change parts of its engine again beyond the limit per season.

After the first rumors, Ferrari actually decided to take the appropriate precautions in terms of reliability so as not to risk another zero as in Baku and Barcelona. In addition to the engine with the third unit assembly, the control unit and the turbocharger were also changed to the Monegasque. The change is costly for Leclerc who will therefore be another on the Montreal grid. Monegasque only participated in Q1 and the sentiments, according to Monaco, were good: “I don’t know if I did my math well, but this way I finished in front of Yuki Tsunoda and tomorrow, so I’ll do it to be able to start in front of him.” – Leclerc’s words to Sky Sports – The extra position isn’t that great, but on a weekend like this, you have to take whatever you can.”

Despite all Leclerc’s spirits are high given the race he will have to return and Red Bull are hoping his teammate Carlos Sainz and possibly fate will help him. Monegasque is forced to limit damage in order not to lose the World Championship Train for good, now that Verstappen leads the Drivers’ World Championship by 34 points. “It’s great to be back on this track – said Leclerc – it has a lot of character and driving here is always fun, especially because you have to attack the barriers a lot. As always, here the track developed a lot with its turn and the wind was strong at times, even if It didn’t affect my work too much. Now we will focus on the race to prepare it in the best possible way.”

Ferrari’s selection came after Friday’s free practice session in Montreal, where the Monaco driver took to the circuit in Gilles Villeneuve with the new engine and experienced the kind of free practice work that foreshadowed further changes. Until the end, the Maranello team preferred to check the performance of the individual seat and then, once the data was collected, likely briefed with the driver to make the decision. And while the FIA ​​in Montreal issued a directive to limit or avoid car jumps, there was another violent outburst from Lewis Hamilton against performance-hungry Mercedes: “I’m waiting to hear the sentiments of George (Russell, Ed.), but for me – the English Thunder – it was a disaster. We will continue to work on this car, but now I think this car is for 2022. It is indestructible. We will have to fight back and work hard to make a better car for next year.”