Formula 1 | Abuse and suffering in Bahrain? state response

Formula 1 has been targeted by the human rights organization, Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD). The organization accuses F1 of ignoring the suffering and abuses in Bahrain in order to conduct tracking activities in the Arab country. From auditions to the grand prize. However, official rumors arrived from the Arab country.





The Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the UK has already spoken to GPblog: “Bahrain has led human rights reforms in the region, and to suggest otherwise does not reflect today’s reality. Bahrain has the strongest human rights protections in the region. Independent bodies, such as the independent Human Rights Ombudsman, the first of its kind. Gender in the region. The Middle East, will protect and fulfill In any human rights issue Police Code of Conduct reforms and comprehensive training support a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of any kind and criminal justice reform, whether related to judicial reform or alternative conviction, ensures better protection and results. Formula 1 is absurd, lacks context and completely undermines the tremendous progress and leadership Bahrain has shown in this field. It welcomes and actively supports the role that Formula 1 can play in highlighting the gods’ human rights problems in all the countries in which it operates, now and in the future.”… Click here for the latest news in Formula 1 today!





F1-News.eu is a website Formula 1 from network TMW. In F1-News you will find all the most interesting news from the world of Formula 1 for a 100% working website dedicated to the sport. Not only Ferraribut also mercedesAnd the McLarenAnd the Red Bull And all the other stables. Gp live writing, with all his interviews Sky Sports But not only that, but also by Liberty Media. In advance, interviews from abroad and many more “special” content, news and details that we love to work on. Formula 1 is here. Follow it with us.