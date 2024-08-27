Forli Athletics Stadium Renovated with New Gym

The golden moment that Italian athletics is experiencing with the Olympic victories and the maturation of great athletes can also be felt in Forlì, in the vicinity of the historic training ground “Carlo Gotti”. Here, works worth 1.2 million euros are planned. In particular, the skeleton under construction of the new multifunctional center for the Forlì teams stands out, clearly visible to passers-by, financed entirely by municipal resources, for around 800 thousand euros. In the Gotti camp, works are progressing as planned for the construction of two separate buildings: one of a multifunctional nature to promote and manage the various activities, the other dedicated to the storage of vehicles and sports equipment.

The multi-purpose building, with a total area of ​​more than 300 square meters, will be equipped with a central gym of approximately 90 square meters, three offices, bathrooms for people with disabilities, two changing rooms, several showers, lockers and a multi-purpose classroom. The placement of photovoltaic panels on the roof of the building will ensure very limited energy consumption. A smaller tool shed will be built close to the new building. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the work on this construction site will be completed by spring 2025.

“Forlì Sports City is not just a slogan – comments Councillor Kevin Bravi – the many construction sites underway in the centre and on the outskirts demonstrate the particular attention of this administration towards the quality and safety of the infrastructures that characterise our territory”. The second contract, also financed by municipal resources, concerns energy efficiency works in the area outside the existing sports facility and the adaptation of fire prevention equipment. The lighting fixtures in the competition and training stadium have been modified or installed using low-consumption LED lamps. The system, equipped with an uninterruptible power supply, has been created to allow a regular flow of athletes and spectators even in the event of power outages or emergencies.