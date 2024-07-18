“Forget politics, tell your story.” Because Vance is Trump’s ace in the hole for taking over the Midwest.

toSimone Sabatini

From Ohio to Wisconsin, in his memoir, the former underprivileged boy, former Marine, and former anti-Donald Trump talks about the disappointment in key states in the upcoming election.

From our correspondent

MILWAUKEE – “Forget political theory, tell your story.” The Advice That Changed J.D. Vance’s Life He went in the opposite direction to the one now being taken by the potential future Vice President of the United States. It was given to him by a key figure in his intellectual formation when he began his social salvation at Yale in those years: Amy ChuaThe multi-million-copy-selling “Tiger Mother,” which details the virtues of an extremely strict “Chinese” education for her children.

From one bestseller to another: Success rural elegy (American Elegy, which Garzanti published in Italy and which since yesterday has returned to the top of the charts in America, according to Amazon) was the spark that led to the explosion Vance phenomenon.









































































































And now what Former struggling, motherless kid, former Marine, former venture capitalist, former moderate Republican, former Trump hater take the main stage Running buddy For the former president, the thousandth detour seems like just a gentle curve on the road to the heart of America. Because James David Vance (whose second name in the registry office is Donald…) now has three missions, which according to analysts are also three of the reasons Donald chose him.

The first is Helped his new boss secure the vote in key Rust Belt states.Like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio, where he came from, which he represents in the Senate and whose disappointments he recounted in his memoir. Notably, from the GOP campaign, Axios wrote of the 39-year-old’s “stop” strategy in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where Biden won by 0.2 percentage points four years ago. And where Trump was nearly killed last Saturday, with a level of political tension that Vance himself immediately detonated within minutes of the shooting, explaining that “Biden’s campaign rhetoric led directly to the assassination attempt.”

If Ohio is now solidly red, and the polling leads in Wisconsin and Michigan should certainly be strengthened.where Trump and Vance will address their first rally together on Saturday. Here, Vance’s “story” could take center stage again, Professor Chua advised. No one knows the mood of those places better than he does. Of course, the American elegy has been built on the reading that the plight of the forgotten people of the Midwest was primarily the result of their laziness and lack of confidence. Now JD will have to get back on track. See also Nobody can figure out why

But after all, he’s been doing it for quite some time. In an interview with Ross Douthat The New York Times He said, published a month ago, that in 2018 a manager complained to him about how much labor costs had risen since Trump closed the border: Without competition from immigrant labor, those who were already inside had to pay more. “I realized I had to get off that train, and I had to give up my fans at that point,” Vance says. Today he fights for American workers by taking down immigration and the elite.They are the ones responsible, not the mountainous laxity he sang about in his book. Welcoming immigrants because they are good for the economy is just moderate hypocrisy.

Then there is the second task: Bringing Millennials Closer to Trump Like him, born August 2, 1984. The message is: We don’t want to build a bridge with the old establishment, we want to re-establish it. We don’t want to occupy the center, we want a new generation of activists and voters, who until now may have voted for the businessman out of anger or because he made them laugh at the marches, as some of them said while standing in line to see him during the primaries.

This leads to the third term, the most difficult, but also the term in which he has already made partial progress. Support and act as a spokesperson for the Heritage Foundation 2025 project that seeks to overturn the state machine.: Providing more sophisticated voters with a mature, detailed, and sophisticated version of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) slogans. Thus, the passenger of the Trump ferry was out of Donald’s reach.The former president is known to hate beards, but on the convention stage these days he finds himself surrounded by two biological sons (Don Jr. and Eric) and a politician (Vance) with facial hair. Because the heirs, the followers, must produce new energy. But they must also show themselves as adults. See also Money and children, here is the greatest polytheism for parents