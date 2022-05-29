Forget 10,000 steps to lose weight! There are many advantages, but they are not enough to lose weight

New research finds that you don’t need to take 10,000 steps to lose weight because despite the many benefits of walking, walking alone isn’t enough to take the needle off the scale.

In recent years, the theory that taking 10,000 steps a day has become so popular has been identified as the key to health and weight loss.

However, according to one studyDo 10,000 steps a day It will not actually promote weight loss or prevent weight gain.

I study

Researchers from the Department of Exercise Sciences Brigham Young UniversityTogether with colleagues from the Department of Nutrition, Dietetics, and Food Science, they conducted a study on freshmen at the college.

As part of the study, researchers analyzed 120 new students during their first six months of college, while participating in a step-counting experiment, in which participants walked 10,000, 12,500, or 15,000 steps per day, six days a week for 24 weeks.

In addition to the steps, the researchers also watchedCalories The weight of the students.

According to the results published on Obesity MagazineThe number of degrees didn’t stop students from gaining weight, even among those who walk 15,000 steps a day.

Instead, the researchers found that by the end of the research period, the students had gained an average of 3.5 pounds.

Among the findings, lead author Bruce Bailey, Professor of Exercise Science at Brigham United University, concluded:

Exercising alone is not always the most effective way to lose weight.

Tracking steps may have an advantage in increasing physical activity, but the study showed that it will not lead to weight maintenance or prevent weight gain.

but different Searches They found that there is a link between walking and being better Cardiovascular health For people of any age, both healthy and already suffering from heart problems.

In addition, the researchers indicated that the increase in the number of steps had an overall positive effect on the general health of the students as well as on an emotional level, and also contributed to an increase in their daily physical activity.

So despite all these health benefits, taking 10,000 steps per day is not the key to promoting weight loss, as there are many other factors to consider, first and foremost healthy eating.

source: Obesity Magazine

