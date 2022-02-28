For short-term rentals, Airbnb begins digital collection of tourism tax in Sesto Fiorentino

The Municipality of Sesto Fiorentino It is among the first Italian administrations to join the digital collection of the tourism tax with Airbnb. after agreement with ANCI التواصل CommunicationIn fact, from March 1, 2022, the leading travel platform will deal directly throughout Italy with the collection and payment of tax on short-term rentals, for hosts and municipalities that request it.

How it works

Airbnb will make collection available to all hosts in the municipality area at the time of booking, through the use of digital payment tools. Moreover, for short-term rentals, Airbnb will also take care of transferring directly to the municipalities or bodies that will join the program.

tourism tax

In Italy there are more than 1,100 entities that have established a tourism tax. The number has exploded in recent years, to turn around in 2019 604 million euros, of which 298 are in the top 10 tourist destinations and 117 are in Rome alone (IFEL ANCI Foundation for Local Funding for Local Fundation on Siope and BDAP data). But according to the law, the number of those who will have the right is approximately 6000 people. The only platform to do so, Airbnb in recent years has activated MOUs with 24 major Italian destinations – including Rome, Florence, Milan, Turin, Naples and Palermo, facilitating the collection process for millions of payouts in 2019 of more than 22 million euros.

In Italy, between July and September In 2019, 4 cities (Rome, Venice, Milan and Florence) accounted for 26% of flights on Airbnb. On the other hand, in post-pandemic tourism on a large scale, in the same quarter of 2021, the “weight” of the same cities decreased to 17%, with the potential revenue increasing for smaller towns.

for more information: https://www.airbnb.com/d/tassadisoggiorno