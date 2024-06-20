June 20, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

for me, no! The four players are out of the Juventus project

for me, no! The four players are out of the Juventus project

Mirabelle Hunt June 20, 2024 2 min read

Editorial Board Thursday 20 June 2024, 11.21 am

After the official announcement of Thiago Motta On the seat JuventusThe coach has already started planning for the future with him Cristiano Giuntoli. In addition to incoming operations With Douglas Luiz closer than everThe former Bologna player highlighted the need to reduce the team with players who will not be part of his artistic project. Among these, there are four names who played an important role in the last round for Juventus, led by Allegri.

Transfer priority: Thiago Motta comes out four

The first name on the list of starters is Weston McKinney. It seemed that the American was one step away from returning Premier League everyone’Aston Villa In exchange with Douglas Lowes, But he withdrew from the process due to failure to reach an agreement on the end-of-service bonus and salary. He won’t remain in black and white, though, given his contract expiring in 2026 and high renewal requirements. For him, the path to an external solution could open up again.

Another footballer headed out Juventus And then Moise Kean. He was also at the center of transfer negotiations that ended at the last minute, with him failing to make a loan moveAtletico Madrid In January. The class of 2000, after a goalless season, were completely outside Juventus’ new artistic project.

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital version of the newspaper, always with you

See also  "It was not right to call Dybala"

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, commentaries, columns, rankings, scoreboards, lineups and previews.

Always with you, as you wish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Juventus and Douglas Luiz The turning point: what’s missing in the ad

June 18, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Salvini attacks Mbappe after his speech against Marine Le Pen, the French football player

June 17, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Euro 24: England defeats Serbia 1-0, Bellingham decides news and photos – European Championship 2024

June 17, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Heaven: The future of television between series, reality and entertainment

June 20, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

for me, no! The four players are out of the Juventus project

June 20, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

3,000 species of plants and animals ‘on the verge of collapse’

June 20, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Elden Ring servers are offline this morning due to the arrival of the pre-launch patch for Shadow of the Erdtree

June 20, 2024 Gerald Bax