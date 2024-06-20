for me, no! The four players are out of the Juventus project

After the official announcement of Thiago Motta On the seat JuventusThe coach has already started planning for the future with him Cristiano Giuntoli. In addition to incoming operations With Douglas Luiz closer than everThe former Bologna player highlighted the need to reduce the team with players who will not be part of his artistic project. Among these, there are four names who played an important role in the last round for Juventus, led by Allegri.

Transfer priority: Thiago Motta comes out four

The first name on the list of starters is Weston McKinney. It seemed that the American was one step away from returning Premier League everyone’Aston Villa In exchange with Douglas Lowes, But he withdrew from the process due to failure to reach an agreement on the end-of-service bonus and salary. He won’t remain in black and white, though, given his contract expiring in 2026 and high renewal requirements. For him, the path to an external solution could open up again.

Another footballer headed out Juventus And then Moise Kean. He was also at the center of transfer negotiations that ended at the last minute, with him failing to make a loan moveAtletico Madrid In January. The class of 2000, after a goalless season, were completely outside Juventus’ new artistic project.