For Madonna and her new partner, this is a success and escape in Terracina.

Madonna’s Italian vacation continues Which, after Portofino, Capri and Pompeii, last night I treated myself to dinner at Terracina, a seaside resort on the Pontine Coast.A few kilometers from Sperlonga. After getting off her friends Dolce & Gabbana yacht, the pop star herself had dinner with a group of friends, She is always accompanied by her little friend Akeem Morris.. Mixed fish starters, raw seafood, tartare and first courses with only “cheese and pepper”. A wonderful ending with homemade desserts: chocolate and caramel pastries, white chocolate and lemon pastries, thousand leaves with seasonal fruits. No alcohol, no coffee, no bitterness. This is the menu offered by the chef of the “Al Giardino” restaurant located in the heart of the historic center of Lazio.

“We are happy and proud that a great artist like Madonna chose to spend, even a few hours, in Terracina – says Adnkronos Chef Luigi Maria Bernarda -. We also kept the place open for other customers. When they booked for 10.30pm, on behalf of the pop star, they simply asked us for maximum discretion, not to be disturbed or disturbed. And so it was. No photos, no videos, no dedications. We leave them for other places.”