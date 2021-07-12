Emmanuel Sisotti





We all know how the final match ended Euro 2020 Last night, with the Italian national football team, which defeated England after a draw, the match reached a penalty shootout. An attitude that has kept millions of Italians glued and which is clearly on everyone’s lips, even those who don’t want to know anything about football.

With the exception of Google, which apparently refused to follow the penalty kicks and thus decided that the Euro 2020 final result ended in a draw, with 1-1 That we parted with at 120 degrees. seeing is believing. “Ok Google, who won the European Championship 2020?”.

This is clearly an error in reading the structured data contained in Google’s databases and the impossibility of evaluating the result of a football match from the result of penalties. The answer is correct if you ask him “How did Italy end up in England?”.

While waiting for this an insect Can be resolved (manually or possibly permanently) Consolarvi with Alexa, which will instead correctly tell you the score at the end of normal time and the score after penalties.