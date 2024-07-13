For every 100 euros he earns, how much remains in the pockets of Italians?

Every 100 what an italian earnHow much does it go away in taxes? How much is left?In reality, In his pocketsA question that many may ask themselves to understand whether they are really working for themselves or whether a large part of their salaries ends up in the treasury coffers.

Sure there is Tax burden In Italy it is very high and in 2023 it was equal to 47.5%.That’s why Italians get an average vacation. Almost half of what they earn To the tax office. The purchasing power of the average Italian citizen has decreased significantly over the years, due also and above all to the increase in taxes, fees and charges that every citizen has to pay.

This discussion of course It’s not about tax evaders. Who, in fact, put everything they earn in their pockets without giving anything to the tax authorities. However, the majority of Italians are virtuous and pay their dues to the treasury.

Not just income tax

to’Irbiv The maximum applicable to income brackets is 43%, but it only applies to those earning more than €50,000. Those who remain below €28,000 pay 23% of the income and those who exceed this amount but remain below €50,000 pay 35% of what exceeds the first bracket. How do you use these figures to arrive at a tax burden of 47.5%?

Italians pay not only personal income taxes, but they are also called upon to pay an almost endless series of taxes. The house tax (Unit of inertia), garbage tax (to divide), opinion license fees, car taxTax on occupation of public lands (Tosab), for example, are taxes that add toIrbivIn this list of payments, among other things, one should not forget: Value Added Tax Each one of us is required to pay when purchasing a good, product or service, and the percentage to be paid varies. From 4% to 22%.

For every 100 euros he earns, how much is left for the worker?

For more than 20 years, Cgia of Mestre has developed a calculation to determine Tax Freedom DayI Tax release day Where Italians stop pumping their salaries into paying taxes and start working to make ends meet. Obviously this is a completely theoretical goal, but it gives a good idea.

It is worth noting that Tax Exemption Day does not represent the day of the year on which the payment of taxes is stopped, but rather the day on which, if all the salary earned up to that moment had been allocated to taxes only, it would have been possible to stop paying them.



Tax Freedom Day has been set this year. Date June 3 (In 2023 it is set as June 8), the first day dedicated to individual needs. Which means that Italians, on average, Must work 154 days to pay all taxes Due during the year.

With this data it is possible to calculate How much of our profits go to the tax authorities?. All is well He got 100 euros. To the Italians 57.90 euros left in your pocketWhile it ends up being €42.10 in taxes. How do we calculate what remains in our pockets from the salary?

If you want to follow on a monthly basis, you have to take it. Total SalaryDivide it by 366 (2024 is a leap year) and then multiply the result by 154 (the days you work to pay taxes). The result is given by the portion of your salary allocated to taxes; but the difference between your gross salary and your taxable salary gives us back the portion of your salary that stays in our pockets. However, if you want to continue on an annual basis, you should take your gross annual salary (which is usually reported in the CU provided by your employer for the previous year by March) and continue with the same calculation, keeping in mind that the number 154 is valid for 2024.