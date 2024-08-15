Thursday, August 15, 2024
Football: US media, Pochettino will be the new coach of the national team

By: Mirabelle Hunt

ANSAmed – August 15 – Argentine Mauricio Pochettino has reached an agreement with the United States Soccer Federation to become the next coach of the United States national team, several media outlets reported on Thursday. The Athletic and ESPN cite anonymous sources as saying that Pochettino, who left Chelsea in May, has agreed to lead the U.S. XI, succeeding Gregg Berhalter.

At 52, Pochettino will be in charge of leading the United States to the 2026 World Cup, which they are co-hosting with Mexico and Canada. Before Chelsea, he coached Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham. An agreement could have been reached after talks with U.S. Soccer technical director Matt Crocker, but no contract has been signed yet. The deal would still need to be approved by the U.S. Soccer Board. According to ESPN, Pochettino also needs to resolve a dispute with Chelsea over his compensation, but he could take over before a friendly against Canada on Sept. 7 in Kansas City. (Handle). .

Tons of sand are moving to the bottom of the sea and that’s not good news.

