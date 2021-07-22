Football in Tokyo 2020: The failure of France, Spain and Casey fires Ivory Coast | News

The transalpines collapse 4-1 against Mexico, Egypt intercept Iberia 0-0 player AC Milan extend Saudi Arabia and New Zealand ok

As men’s football kicks off a Tokyo 2020 The first matches are full of surprises. starting from Spain, I participated for the first time in Japan and closed 0-0 beforeEgypt. It literally collapses there France, crashed by super Mexico 4-1 and forced to pick up the pieces on the spot so as not to be eliminated. Instead, the Ivory Coast, 1-2 allSaudi Arabia with a decisive goal Frank Casey.

Group A

The France He certainly can’t count on the best under-23 players in the country, but his start with Mexico It certainly can’t be explained by the lack of big names. Indeed, the Transalpines Games begin their Olympic adventure with a loss 4-1 Against Mexico, retracts by two goals – Alexis Vega and Sebastian Cordova – And try the default of the disk using Andre-Pierre Gignac: are all useless, with Auriel Antona Ed Eduardo Aguirre To complete defeat.

group b

Alaa new Zeland network of Christian Wood In the 70th minute to celebrate their debut in Tokyo 2020 with a Honduran victory, the 13-year-old Asians will be called up to face Romania.

group C

The Spain She is one of the two favorites for gold, along with Brazil, but there is still a lot of work to be done. debut againstEgypt It actually ends without goals, with the North African team restless an inch and resisting the Iberians despite a single shot on goal. Spaniards hit the job initially with Danny Ceballos, but then they lose the player Real Madrid Bad trampling in the ankle. Sunday at 12:30 Italy, the second match against Australia, while the Egyptians will face Argentina at 9:30.

group d

The Ivory Coast He repeats that he is one of the most competitive teams in the tournament, albeit with very few concerns. Team Frank Casey He actually wins 2-1 The first match in Japan againstSaudi Arabia, with the midfielder Milan Whoever signs the victory in the 66th minute. The African team advanced in the 39th minute with an own goal Abdulelah Al Amri, but tie Salem Al Dawsari At the end of the first half he had questioned everything. A very hot final, where Al-Dosari himself hit the crossbar in the 83rd minute and sent off for an unsporting gesture Aboubacar Doumbia In minutes of recovery.