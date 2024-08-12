In 2028, there will be a historic turning point in athletics and swimming at the Los Angeles Games, with medals being awarded in five new Olympic sports. Baseball is also among them.

the Paris Olympics They just finished. Italy won 40 medals.as in Tokyo, but she won more golds and silvers and finished beautifully with the gold medal in women’s volleyball. The closing ceremony was very beautiful, as the baton was passed from Paris to Los Angeles with the seal Tom Cruise And the gods red hot pepperFor Los Angeles 2028, the organizing machine has already been in motion for a while and there will be some new features.

The Olympic Games in Los Angeles for the third time

The United States will host the Olympic Games for the fifth time, and the third in Los Angeles (which hosted in 1932 and 1984). We will move around Los Angeles Memorial Coliseumwhich will host the opening and closing ceremonies and the athletics competitions, where the 100m race is always the most anticipated event. Basketball games will be held at Staples Center, Home of the Los Angeles Lakers. While the final stages of the soccer tournament will be held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, where Italy played the USA 94 final against Brazil. While The Olympic Village will be on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)..

Baseball is also among the five new Olympic sports.

There will be five new sports at the Los Angeles Olympics. Three of them have already been at the Games, while two are completely new. There is baseball, one of the most beloved sports in the United States, which was present continuously from 1992 to 2008, and in the 2021 edition. Obviously there’s also baseball. They also come back. Cricket (which was there in 1900) in addition to Lacrosse (Presented in 1904 and 1908).

However, there are two absolute innovations: if pumpkina throwback to the 80s when it was hugely popular, and Football with science. But it’s not soccer, futsal, or 8-a-side football, it’s a limited version of American football. LA 28 CEO Casey Wasserman explained why these new sports were included: “They are relevant, innovative, and community-based, playing in backyards, schoolyards, community centers, states, and parks across the United States.”

A historic turning point for swimming and athletics in 2028

There will also be another novelty. Compared to usual, the swimming will take place in the second and final week of the Olympics and will be held at SoFi Stadium, a 70,000-seat facility for NFL teams in Los Angeles, which will have 38,000 seats for the games. It will be the largest stage ever for swimming in Olympic history. Time is needed to allow SoFi Stadium to be converted into an Olympic pool, because the facility will be involved in the opening ceremony, which is why Athletics competitions will be moved to the first week..Historical turning point.