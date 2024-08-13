Follow Berlusconi Cup Live

22:44

76′ – What a save by Torriani!

Pirindelli positions himself and shoots with his right foot, and Torriani does a great job diving to save the ball.

22:41

73′ – Pobega joins Milan

Fonseca makes another change and enters instead of the liberal Pobega. Shortly before in Monza inside Diao and outside Vignato.

22:31

63′ Jimenez out, Zeroli in

It’s only twenty minutes later and Jimenez has to leave the pitch with what appears to be a chest problem, and Zeroli comes on.

22:28

60′ – Four changes at Monza

Four changes at Monza: Carbone, Izzo, Bondo and Marek out, Caldirola, Pittella, Gigliardini and Petagna in.

22:24

56′ – Three records are enough

With a beautiful and powerful free kick, Reynders scored the Rossoneri’s hat-trick. Pizzinaco touched the ball but couldn’t hold on, he fired a very powerful shot, the score ended 3-1 to Milan. Live match statistics

22:19

51′ – Okafor is dangerous

Okafor is still dangerous, controlling the ball and taking it to his left before exploding and denying Pizzinyaku.

22:15

47′ – Now a goal from Jovic! Milan-Monza 2-1

Milan scored immediately at the start of the second half: Okafor shot, dribbled to the left, positioned himself and shot, Jovic pounced on the rebound from the goalkeeper and made no mistake, 2-1.

22:14

46′ – Start of the second half: Fonseca changes them all.

We start again with a new Milan, eleven changes for Fonseca. This is the new lineup: Torriani; Jimenez, Tomori, Pavlovic, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Reynders. Chukwueze, Liberals, Okafor; Jovic.

21:55

45’+2′ – End of the first half

After two minutes of stoppage time, the first half ended in a 1-1 draw between Milan and Monza. Live score

21:44

37′ – Marek is very close to making it 2-1 to Monza.

Monza came close to doubling the lead immediately when Marek booted the ball into the box and hit it near the post.

21:41

34′ – Maldini goal, Milan 1-1 Monza!

Monza equalised through Maldini at the end of a fine move, set up by Vignato’s pass and completed by the former Rossoneri, to applause from the San Siro. The goal came from Vignato’s move on the right, who raised his head and sent a low cross to the ground, setting up Maldini’s run, who initially did well to convert.

21:39

32′ – Calabria, sombrero and shot

Calabria, in an attacking move, finds himself in the area and frees himself with a sombrero from the defender, then shoots powerfully towards goal: save and corner.

21:29

22′-Lost consciousness due to injury

After just over twenty minutes, Sensi called for a substitution due to a heavy blow to his team and made way for Pessina, who inherits the Monza captaincy.

21:24

17′ – Leao close to doubling the score

Milan close to doubling the lead: Saelemaekers inspired a right-footed shot for Leao who came close with a header.

21:17

11′ – Goal against Saelemaekers in Rabona

Milan broke the deadlock with a brilliant play from Saelemaekers who attempted a rabona and scored the opening goal thanks to a deflection.

21:16

10 min – Milan dominate, Vignato dangerous

The first minutes of Milan’s management and possession but without any chances to score. A good starting point from the opposite side for Finiato, but the cross inside the area finds no one.

21:07

1′- Milan-Monza starts!

We’re off, referee Giwa gives the start for Milan-Monza.

21:03

Nesta and Ibra remember Berlusconi

Ibrahimovic remembers Silvio Berlusconi: “My memories of Berlusconi are great. When he first groomed me here in Milan, he gave me great joy and I will always be grateful to him. If we are all here today it is thanks to him, we will always carry him in our hearts.”Nesta echoes it: “It’s a great feeling to be back at the Cin Siro after so many years. Many thanks to Berlusconi for what he has given us. A hug to all the Milan fans, who have made me feel great for ten years: I will take you all to my heart”.

20:59

Silvio Berlusconi’s Memory: Fausto Leali Sings

There are only a few minutes left before the tournament starts, but first a tribute to Silvio Berlusconi with a video shown on the big screen at San Siro and the song “Stand by Me” sung by Daniele Musa and Fausto Leali.

20:45

Milan announce new signings

Before the start of the match there was a presentation to the fans of all the new Milan players, from Pavlovic and Morata to Emerson Royal.