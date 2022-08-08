August 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Flights have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Flights have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Samson Paul August 8, 2022 3 min read

Beijing authorities canceled flights from the seaside resort of Sanya: 5 negative tests are required for departure

Posted on:



professional journalist

A professional journalist since 2017, I write about economic, political and current affairs, and I have always been interested in social and sports issues. Passionate about music, I’ve had many experiences on the radio. After my master’s degree in journalism in Turin, I’ve been up and down for years from Palermo, where I was born, and now I’m back.





About 80,000 people remained “trapped” on the tropical island of Hainan in China, which has been closed by the Beijing authorities due to the discovery of the Covid-19 outbreak. Following the severe restrictive measures that took effect on Saturday morning, the sale of train tickets has been banned and all incoming and outgoing flights from Sanya Airport, where most cases have been recorded, have been cancelled. In order to leave the popular seaside resort, tourists must test five negative smears in seven days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Shall we stay out of the sun? this is life?

August 7, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Taiwan attends two artillery exercises – the world

August 7, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Expensive tickets, 10 thousand euros to fly to Beijing – Economy

August 7, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

6 min read

Kalenda Bts up with Leta: ‘We’re going up’ – Politics

August 8, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

They deserve gold and you don’t know it

August 8, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Discovery Plus and HBO merge into a new giant

August 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Now this brand is also withdrawn from the water for staphylococcus

August 8, 2022 Karen Hines