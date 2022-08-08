Flights have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

A professional journalist since 2017, I write about economic, political and current affairs, and I have always been interested in social and sports issues. Passionate about music, I’ve had many experiences on the radio. After my master’s degree in journalism in Turin, I’ve been up and down for years from Palermo, where I was born, and now I’m back.















About 80,000 people remained “trapped” on the tropical island of Hainan in China, which has been closed by the Beijing authorities due to the discovery of the Covid-19 outbreak. Following the severe restrictive measures that took effect on Saturday morning, the sale of train tickets has been banned and all incoming and outgoing flights from Sanya Airport, where most cases have been recorded, have been cancelled. In order to leave the popular seaside resort, tourists must test five negative smears in seven days.

outbreak in Hainan

The lockdown was triggered on Hainan Island after an outbreak of the Omicron BA 5.1.3 sub-variable was detected, which as reported by Republic There were 263 new infections recorded Friday and 129 on Saturday. In total, less than 500 since the first cases were discovered. 48 new positives will be revealed in the capital, Sanya, a port city of over one million people.

stump

Local authorities said the Hainan outbreak began in a fishing port and likely spread to residents who trade fish outside China. The authorities also said that the wave of infection would be fueled by the sub-surrogate Omicron BA.5.1.3, a mutation of the BA.5 strain prevalent in the United States.

Hainan resident undergoes swab for Covid-19

closing in Hainan

Reflect the severe restrictive measures applied to Hainan The “zero covid” policy of the Chinese government, Contrary to the epidemiological decisions made in the rest of the world, it follows in the footsteps Close imposed in other parts of Chinalike Shanghai, closed for two months between late March and early June, then underwent further closures in individual neighborhoods, after the outbreak.

In addition to stopping all public transportation, including buses and trains, the local government has prevented people from leaving their homes except to buy food and other essential items, within the “high risk area” of COVID-19 in Hainan. To access public areas such as parks or offices, a negative test for Covid-19 is required.

The island of 9.2 million people is known for its white beaches and year-round warm climate, for its all-inclusive resorts, and attracts tens of millions of Chinese tourists each year.



