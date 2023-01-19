January 19, 2023

Flights from Italy: Best Savings Practices According to Skyscanner

Karen Hines January 19, 2023 1 min read

Spare Nineteen weeks before departurepreferably the Saturday. This is the “trick” Save on flights from Italy Second Skyscraperwhich analyzed bookings over the past year for its most popular destinations, and highlighted best practices for saving between 48 and 52 euros on average.

Currently, for example – the platform reports – the best time to book a flight From Rome to Amsterdam 20 weeks in advance; 31 l Rome – Paris.

For those starting from Milanthe cheapest day of the week to travel to Ibiza In July it is a Tuesdayas for the Tenerife and the Monday.

Cheapest day to go Valencia from
Bologna In August it is Wednesdaywhile in September it is Monday.

“At Skyscanner, we have access to millions of data points to make this information available to all travelers,” he explains. Laura Lindsay– Skyscanner, the travel trends expert at Skyscanner. We are experimenting with sharing this information via the Savings Tool to enable Italian travelers to calculate their travel savings based on the 15 most popular routes for each month of the year.”

