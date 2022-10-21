Five penalty spots on the net – OA Sport

The weekend begins at the United States Grand Prix, round 19 of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. on the trail Austin Teams and drivers have begun working on fine-tuning to get ready when Saturday qualifying and for Sunday race.

News arrives from where Punishment for some racing driver. It refers to the Mexican Sergio Perez Chinese Zhou Guanyu. Red Bull’s standard-bearer and Alfa Romeo’s Asian representative at the wheel will suffer from one Penalty for five positions on the starting grid.

Either way, in fact, we’re talking about Internal combustion engine replacement Which will therefore determine the penalty mentioned above. for Chico The Asian is a tough weekend, but it may also be a strategic choice made on a path that is not insurmountable and in engine management also in the key of 2023.

It is no coincidence that even Ferrari with Monaco Charles Leclerc He will replace the internal combustion engine (5 positions on the grid), to understand whether he will do this with all the elements of the power unit. In the latter case, Leclerc will start from the bottom.

Photo: LiveMedia / Xavi Bonilla / Dppi / DPPI