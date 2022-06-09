First Hot Wheels DLC Expansion Leaked On Steam – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 almost First DLC expansionapparently dedicated to hot wheelsbased on what was leaked on Steam, which showed the content in question early on, possibly anticipating the announcement at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

to me This page (As long as it remains active), you can see the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-on Pack which contains, among other things, the 1 expansion of the game, clearly inspired by Hot Wheels.



Forza Horizon 5, the first DLC expansion to appear on Steam

It is therefore a return to the collaboration we already saw in Forza Horizon 3, given that the latter has already, for the first time, received DLC dedicated to the cars of the popular Mattel games.

The old Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 3 is in fact still one of the funniest scenes of the arcade racing series in question, although many might have expected a different and unprecedented setting, given that there hasn’t been any iteration yet. Cooperat.

In fact, we remember that Forza Horizon 4 received an interesting Lego-themed expansion, but Playground Games apparently wanted to bring back the crazy spirit and adrenaline-fueled gameplay in the Hot Wheels expansion in Chapter 3 with new content and modes arriving for Forza Horizon 5 as well.

We can’t consider the issue 100% official yet, but this is clearly a very likely leak as it comes straight from the Steam catalog. Anyway, the announcement should take place during the Xbox & Bethesda Show on Sunday, June 12, 2022, with other performances also likely at Microsoft’s second show event, the Xbox Game Showcase Extendend on June 14.