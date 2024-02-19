“First he called me and then left”: Allegri, in Turin they don't talk about anything else

After the recent defeats in the tournament, there is no peace for him. The Tuscan coach finds himself facing yet another taunt.

Despite the second place in the standings, there are still among Juventus fans who complain about Juventus' technical direction Massimiliano Allegri. There are many critics who hold him responsible for the less-than-ideal recent years, and now the fight for the Scudetto appears to have weakened.

Two consecutive defeats to i Nerazzurri to Simone Inzaghi And against Udinese, led by Gabriele Cioffi, they seem to have reduced the goals that at the beginning of the season seemed easily achievable. The Tuscan coach, despite the complaints that may be directed against him, is certainly among the main architects of Juventus' renaissance.

Indeed, it is necessary to highlight the significant growth after the unsuccessful last year following the elimination from the European Cups. As if that wasn't enough, facing two difficult and long-term suspensions at the start of the season, affecting two midfield bulwarks, could have prompted the coach to seek help.

But the latter preferred to work hard and diligently with all the team players and was able to bring out the best from some talents such as Locatelli, Meriti and Nicolosi Caviglia. Among the great young players who are emerging more and more in the Juventus squad, it is also worth talking about the eighteen-year-old Turkish player. Kenan Yildiz.

Surplus Yildiz

The latter, who has now also become a reference point for Vincenzo Montella's Turkey, now appears to be a solid all-rounder who can be put to full use in the future. Although he initially looked like he was the last of the strikers capable of playing, it now appears that Allegri is turning to him more than expected.

In fact, together with Vlahovic, you always play as a starter Federico Chiesa, another important element in the Italian national team led by Luciano Spalletti. However, it is time to talk about another player who has made an important contribution for several years in Turin.

Praise for Rabiot

Let's talk about French Adrien Rabiot He made some statements about his coach and when he wanted him at Juventus in 2019, and the latter decided to congratulate his coach on reaching 405 substitute seats with the Juventus team.

As reported tuttomercatoweb.comThrough the club's official channels, the French midfielder congratulated Allegri as follows: “Even if I don't know if you remember that when I arrived in 2019, you convinced me to come here to Juventus, and then I left, apart from that everything went well. Congratulations again because it's great.”