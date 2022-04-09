April 9, 2022

Firefighters are busy amid strong winds, fallen trees and fires in the Varese area

Noah French April 9, 2022 1 min read

Strong winds in the Varese region. Firefighters from the province of Vares have been busy since Saturday morning, April 9, intervening in the area for numerous requests. Several plant falls have been reported at different points.

Also be careful in case of fire accidents: A group was involved in a plant fire in the municipality of Kasale Lita via Dai Pini.

The roof of a house on fire in Costefano, in the municipality of Castlezukno, Two fire brigade teams and a ladder truck were involved: 25 square meters of the roof of the house was affected. Firefighters put out the blaze as a strong wind blew. Apartments were not affected.

In Busto Arsizio, on the other hand, power cables are reported on the road.

