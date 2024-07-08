July 8, 2024

Fire on the ferry Valencia – Palma de Mallorca, the ship drifted: 411 people were on board

Samson Paul July 8, 2024 2 min read

The ferry “Tenacia”, with 411 people on board, was left adrift this morning 53 miles from La Dragonera due to a fire in the engine room, causing no injuries. Maritime rescue units are already on site, including the tug “SAR Mesana”, as well as the Baleària ship in case support is needed in the event of an evacuation.

The ill-fated ship was carrying 350 passengers and 61 crew members. The fire broke out at around 2.30am in the machinery area of ​​one of the technical rooms accessible only to authorized personnel. Shipping company personnel and the ship’s fire brigade extinguished the fire with the ship’s equipment. Following safety protocols, passengers on board were immediately informed and gathered at assembly points. The passenger area was not affected by the fire and no injuries were reported.

