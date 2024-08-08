Fire in Rome today Thursday 8 August 2024

Another fire in north-east Rome, again in the area between La Rustica, Tor Cervara and Casale Caletto, already had a large fire in Via Mattia Civitini on Wednesday. The same script today, Thursday 8 August, through del Casale Caletto, through del Myrtillo, through Civitini – as yesterday – and above all through Jacopo della Quercia, a densely populated street with a column of smoke. By wind – coming dangerously close to cars and houses.

The intervention of civil defense volunteers – with five teams on site – and firefighters early in the morning. The column of smoke visible from kilometers away is impressive. The DOS (Director of Fire Fighting Operations) reached the spot supporting the Red Helmets and requested the intervention of the firefighting helicopter to douse the fire. Agents of the VI Tori Group of the Roma Capitole’s local police intervened to help.

Fire in Rome

The fire, which follows another hot day in the fire area, yesterday kept rescue workers busy at various fronts: from Cecchinola to La Rustica, passing through Ostiense. The fire broke out near the tracks on the Rome-CUC railway line. Firefighters intervened between Poggio Mirteto and Civita Castellana at 6.30pm, with 14 regional trains limited and 6 cancelled, with the route restored at 9.20pm.

