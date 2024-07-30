Fire caused by throwing a car into a ditch

A car deliberately thrown into a ravine north of San Francisco, in the heart of an area surrounded by parks and nature preserves, sparked the Park Fire, one of the worst in California history.

A burning car deliberately thrown onto a dam north of San Francisco, in the heart of an area surrounded by parks and nature preserves, caused one of the worst fires in US history. CaliforniaState authorities are convinced and are investigating the fire that broke out last week, which destroyed thousands and thousands of trees, with a fire front already raging in less than six days.More than 140 thousand hectares of land have been worked.The budget that makes the so-called “Fire Garden” The largest fire since 2020 and the seventh largest overall in the West Coast state.

Currently, only 12 percent of the fire front is under control, with more than 4,000 firefighters working day and night, backed by dozens of helicopters and planes that are storing water to drain into the affected areas. The area in question is half the size of Rhode Island, about 12 times larger than San Francisco County and slightly larger than Los Angeles. Four counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama — are in a full state of emergency. More than 100 buildings have been destroyed, while another 4,000 are at risk. Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes. There are currently no fatalities or injuries, but the state of emergency, according to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, could last for weeks, if not months.

So the situation is dramatic. Daniel Swain, a climate expert on extreme events, spoke in an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde of a “fire cloud rotating at the speed of the sky.” “little tornado”The scientist added that there is “almost no chance” of containing the fire in the near future. Swain also said he is confident that the Park Fire will become one of California’s five largest fires, and that it could be the largest in history if weather conditions, with rain, do not help extinguish the flames.